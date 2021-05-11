Left Menu

POSOCO organises vaccination camp for staffers of power PSUs

Electricity grid operator POSOCO on Tuesday organised a COVID-19 vaccination drive during which a total of 300 employees working in various power sector PSUs and their family members were vaccinated.The drive was organised by the Power System Operation Corporation POSOCO in collaboration with Apollo Hospital, Delhi, for persons in the age group of 18-44 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:12 IST
The drive was organised by the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) in collaboration with Apollo Hospital, Delhi, for persons in the age group of 18-44 years. They were vaccinated with the first dose of Covishield, a POSOCO statement said. In this drive, employees as well as family members of power sector CPSEs/organisations including POSOCO, PGCIL, EESL, NHPC, NTPC, CEA, CERC, among others, were vaccinated. The camp was held at the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) office at Katwaria Sarai, New Delhi. The drive was organised on the directions of Power Minister R K Singh and Power Secretary Alok Kumar, it added. K V S Baba, CMD of POSOCO, said, ''POSOCO has always been on the fore front to take all the measures to prevent COVID-19 and, taking govt's vaccination drive further, has organised this vaccination camp so that all our power sector employees are safe and ready to provide uninterrupted power supply across the nation.'' POSOCO is a wholly-owned Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the grid in a reliable, efficient, and secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).

