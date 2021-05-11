Left Menu

Oxygen tanker leaks in Goa hospital, one injured

One person sustained injuries due to leakage from an oxygen tanker in South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) in Margao on Tuesday afternoon.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:26 IST
Oxygen tanker leaks in Goa hospital, one injured
Visuals of oxygen tanker at South Goa District Hospital.. Image Credit: ANI

One person sustained injuries due to leakage from an oxygen tanker in South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) in Margao on Tuesday afternoon. Clouds of smoke were seen coming out from the tanker.

"After we were informed about the incident, our team went to the spot. There was no fire, only leakage of oxygen from the tanker. We asked for reinforcement. Two fire engines reached the spot and we managed to stop the leakage after 30 to 40 minutes. A person was injured due to cold burns. Everyone worked jointly," Nitin Raikar, Deputy Director, Fire Department, South Goa, told reporters. South Goa District Collector Ruchika Katyal said she was not aware of technical glitches but somehow a bolt had come off and added that the situation was under control.

SGDH is one of the biggest state-run facility in South District for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha reports 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths; 71,966 recover

Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.On Monday, the number ...

Plea in SC seeks relief to loan borrowers hit by lockdowns

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the Union of India UOI to take effective and remedial measures to address the financial stress and hardships being faced by the loan ...

Soccer-Port held by Changchun but still move into pole position

Shanghai Port moved to the top of Group B of the Chinese Super League on Tuesday despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Changchun Yatai in Suzhou.Ivan Lekos side were unable to find a way past Changchuns defence but the point earned moves them...

Chinese loan app cases: ED attaches over Rs 76-cr assets

The ED has attached assets of over Rs 76 crore, including of some fintech companies controlled by Chinese nationals and fintech major Razorpay, as part of a money laundering probe against certain Chinese loan app companies whose bullying ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021