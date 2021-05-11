France says little time left to revive Iran nuclear deal

France says little time left to revive Iran nuclear dealReuters | Paris | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:37 IST
France's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a great deal still needs to be done to revive the Iran nuclear deal in a very short timeframe.
It said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran will need to negotiate an extension to their technical bilateral accord if Tehran does not return to compliance by the end of the initial deal.
