Left Menu

France says little time left to revive Iran nuclear deal

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:37 IST
France says little time left to revive Iran nuclear deal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a great deal still needs to be done to revive the Iran nuclear deal in a very short timeframe.

It said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran will need to negotiate an extension to their technical bilateral accord if Tehran does not return to compliance by the end of the initial deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha reports 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths; 71,966 recover

Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.On Monday, the number ...

Plea in SC seeks relief to loan borrowers hit by lockdowns

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the Union of India UOI to take effective and remedial measures to address the financial stress and hardships being faced by the loan ...

Soccer-Port held by Changchun but still move into pole position

Shanghai Port moved to the top of Group B of the Chinese Super League on Tuesday despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Changchun Yatai in Suzhou.Ivan Lekos side were unable to find a way past Changchuns defence but the point earned moves them...

Chinese loan app cases: ED attaches over Rs 76-cr assets

The ED has attached assets of over Rs 76 crore, including of some fintech companies controlled by Chinese nationals and fintech major Razorpay, as part of a money laundering probe against certain Chinese loan app companies whose bullying ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021