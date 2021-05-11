Left Menu

Direct supply of Covaxin to 18 states since May 1: Bharat Biotech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:16 IST
Direct supply of Covaxin to 18 states since May 1: Bharat Biotech
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it will continue the steady supply of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, adding the jab has been directly supplied to 18 states since May 1.

The states include Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the Hyderabad-based firm added.

''COVAXIN has been directly supplied to 18 states since May 1st. Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our #vaccine,'' Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

The company is supplying its vaccine to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Bharat Biotech has commenced direct supply of Covaxin with effect from May 1 to several states based on the allocations received by the central government, the company's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella had earlier said.

On April 29, Bharat Biotech had announced a cut in the price of Covaxin for states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600.

This followed widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shatrughan Sinha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Daisy Shah get their dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actors Shatrughan Sinha, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Daisy Shah on Tuesday received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.They took to social media to inform their fans and followers.Shatrughan Sinha, along with his wife Poonam Sinha, 71, and acto...

Sebi amends AIF norms, provides start-up definition

Markets regulator Sebi has rationalised the definition of venture capital undertaking in order to give flexibility to venture capital funds registered under alternative investment funds AIFs in making investments.The regulator has amended a...

Maha reports 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths; 71,966 recover

Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.On Monday, the number ...

Plea in SC seeks relief to loan borrowers hit by lockdowns

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the Union of India UOI to take effective and remedial measures to address the financial stress and hardships being faced by the loan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021