High turbidity in water to affect supply in parts of Delhi

Water supply will remain affected in parts of Delhi on Wednesday with high turbidity in raw water affecting operations at two treatment plants, the Delhi Jal Board said on Tuesday.

''Due to very high turbidity in raw water from Upper Ganga Canal, the production/pumping from Sonia Vihar WTP (water treatment plant) and Bhagirathi WTP has been affected,” it said in a statement.

Water supply in East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, and New Delhi area is likely to remain affected on Wednesday morning and evening, it said.

