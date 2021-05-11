Left Menu

FIR lodged against Chandrababu Naidu for creating fear over N440K strain of coronavirus

An FIR has been registered against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu at Guntur's Arundalpet police station for allegedly causing fear among people about N440K variant of novel coronavirus.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:45 IST
FIR lodged against Chandrababu Naidu for creating fear over N440K strain of coronavirus
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu at Guntur's Arundalpet police station for allegedly causing fear among people about N440K variant of novel coronavirus. Pachala Anil Kumar (37), a lawyer in Guntur's Disrict Court, filed the case complaining that Naidu and his party representatives spoke in media about the second wave of coronavirus and stated that the new N440K variant originated in Andhra Pradesh is 10 to 15 times more dangerous and its spreading rate is higher than normal coronavirus.

"The irresponsible and erroneous statement and about the coronavirus caused a great deal of agony, and pain to the people. The people the state are ready to go to other states due to fear of death. Further his statements causes humiliation to the people of Andhra Pradesh," read the complaint. On May 8, another FIR was filed against Naidu at Kurnool 1 town police station under sections 188 allegedly for creating panic among people over N440K strain.

Andhra Pradesh reported 20,345 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths, and 14,502 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state has as many as 1,95,102 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Employees end strike, rejoin duties after Punjab health dept gives them last chance

Punjabs health department, which had ordered termination of services of around 1,000 protesting contractual employees, on Tuesday evening gave them a last chance to return to their duties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.However, the pr...

Centre asks states to check future incidences of people dumping bodies in Ganga, its tributaries

The Centre on Tuesday asked states along the Ganga to ensure strict vigilance and check future incidences of people dumping bodies in the river and its tributaries. In a letter to District Ganga Committees which are chaired by district magi...

Committee headed by former HC judge to study Maratha quota judgement

A committee headed by former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Dilip Bhosale will study the Supreme Courts order striking down quota for the Maratha community in Maharashtra, state minister Ashok Chavan said here on Tuesday.The eigh...

Odisha govt to set up 16 COVID testing labs

Odisha government on Tuesday informed that it would set up RT-PCR COVID-19 testing laboratories at 16 district headquarters. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for these COVID testing labs.These testing laboratories wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021