Labour Bureau holds first Vaccination Camp to administer COVISHIELD vaccine

The camp was organized in collaboration with the Health Department of Chandigarh which debuted a dedicated team of health workers to carry out a vaccination drive under the overall supervision of a Doctor deputed with this team. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:17 IST
Shri Negi also allayed apprehensions about the cynicism of this vaccine and told that getting vaccination is a big social cause, as it will suppress the chain of transmission, which is a need of the hour.

Labour Bureau, Chandigarh organized the first Vaccination Camp for administering the COVISHIELD vaccine for persons in the age group 45 years and above in its campus today. In this camp, 30 persons were administered vaccination which included officials from Labour Bureau/Pay & Accounts Office, Labour Bureau and Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Chandigarh and their family members. The camp was organized in collaboration with the Health Department of Chandigarh which debuted a dedicated team of health workers to carry out a vaccination drive under the overall supervision of a Doctor deputed with this team.

Appealing to all Labour Bureau fraternity to get themselves vaccinated along with their family members, Shri D.P.S. Negi, Director General, Labour Bureau emphasized the importance of this vaccination drive and informed that this vaccine is not only meant to protect an individual but also to make sure that the individual is not in the path of transmission of infection in future. He emphasized that when one takes the vaccine jab, he not only protects himself but also his family members from this deadly virus and the resultant confidence helps in discharging officials duties with more dedication. Shri Negi also allayed apprehensions about the cynicism of this vaccine and told that getting vaccination is a big social cause, as it will suppress the chain of transmission, which is a need of the hour.

(With Inputs from PIB)

