Left Menu

Punjab CM directs finance dept to release Rs 60 cr for sports university

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the Finance Department to immediately release the sanctioned amount of Rs 60 crore for the first phase construction of the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University (MBSPSU), Patiala campus.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:13 IST
Punjab CM directs finance dept to release Rs 60 cr for sports university
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the Finance Department to immediately release the sanctioned amount of Rs 60 crore for the first phase construction of the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University (MBSPSU), Patiala campus. An official press release stated that Amarinder Singh also asked the Finance Department to enhance the allocation for the premier institution in this year's budget, saying that the Rs 15 crore allotted for the university was too less.

Virtually reviewing the progress of the state's first sports university, the Chief Minister asked PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla to assign a Chief Engineer to steer the campus construction, in consultation with a good external consultant, to ensure speedy completion of the project. The CM also directed Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi to set up a 3-member committee to coordinate with the PWD for expediting the work on the university, which has been functioning from another campus since 2019.

According to the media release, the chief minister approved a draft MoU to be signed with UK-based Loughborough University to institutionalise the collaboration between the two, in order to ensure a world-class curriculum for the university. Stressing that he wanted to see Punjab develop as a sports hub, Amarinder asked the departments to expedite work on the campus.

Vice Chancellor MBSPSU Lt. Gen (Retd.) JS Cheema told the meeting that the construction of the university was currently going on in full swing on Patiala-Bhadson road at Patiala. The campus would spread over an area of about 100 acres. The meeting was also informed that currently the admissions have been made from the session 2019-20, and 130 students have been enrolled. A total of 76 posts have been sanctioned in this year's budget. At present, the university has three constituent colleges namely Prof. Gursewak Singh Government College of Physical Education Patiala, Government Art & Sports College Jalandhar and Government College Kala Afghana, Gurdaspur. The courses planned for the next two years are BPES, BA, PGD Yoga, B.Sc. (Sports Technology) and PGD coaching.

That the foundation stone of this sports university was laid on October 25, last year by the chief minister. The press release read, "It will focus on education, training and research in areas related to sports based on high standard infrastructure, besides offering professional and academic leadership to other institutions in the field of physical education and sports sciences."

"The university will also serve as a Centre of excellence for the elite and other talented sportspersons of all sports and innovations to carry out, endorse and propagate research. It will also generate capabilities for the development of knowledge skills and competencies at various levels in the field of sports technology and high-performance training for all sports and games," it added. Besides the Sports and PWD Ministers, the meeting was attended by Senior Advisor to CM Lt. Gen (Retd.) TS Shergill, Chief Principal Secretary to CM Suresh Kumar, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, Principal Secretary Sports Raj Kamal Chaudhary, Principal Secretary Finance KAP Sinha and Principal Secretary PWD Vikas Pratap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Employees end strike, rejoin duties after Punjab health dept gives them last chance

Punjabs health department, which had ordered termination of services of around 1,000 protesting contractual employees, on Tuesday evening gave them a last chance to return to their duties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.However, the pr...

Centre asks states to check future incidences of people dumping bodies in Ganga, its tributaries

The Centre on Tuesday asked states along the Ganga to ensure strict vigilance and check future incidences of people dumping bodies in the river and its tributaries. In a letter to District Ganga Committees which are chaired by district magi...

Committee headed by former HC judge to study Maratha quota judgement

A committee headed by former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Dilip Bhosale will study the Supreme Courts order striking down quota for the Maratha community in Maharashtra, state minister Ashok Chavan said here on Tuesday.The eigh...

Odisha govt to set up 16 COVID testing labs

Odisha government on Tuesday informed that it would set up RT-PCR COVID-19 testing laboratories at 16 district headquarters. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for these COVID testing labs.These testing laboratories wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021