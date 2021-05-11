Odisha govt to set up 16 COVID testing labs
Odisha government on Tuesday informed that it would set up RT-PCR COVID-19 testing laboratories at 16 district headquarters.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:31 IST
Odisha government on Tuesday informed that it would set up RT-PCR COVID-19 testing laboratories at 16 district headquarters. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for these COVID testing labs.
These testing laboratories will be set up in Bhadrak, Boudh, Dhenkanal Gajapati, Khordha Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Sonpur, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Rayagada and Bargarh districts of the state. A four-member team including one microbiologist and tree lab technician will be engaged in each facility for testing purposes.
According to the state health department, Odisha registered as many as 9,793 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 9,706 recoveries and 18 related deaths in the same duration. The total tally of COVID cases in Odisha now stands at 5,54,666. 4,57,569 people have recovered and 2,215 have succumbed to the virus so far in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
