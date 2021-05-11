Water supply in parts of Delhi to be affected tomorrow
Water supply in many areas of East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, parts of NDMC area will be affected on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:35 IST
Water supply in many areas of East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, parts of NDMC area will be affected on Wednesday. "Water supply in many areas in East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, parts of NDMC area will be affected in the morning and evening tomorrow," informed Delhi Jal Board.
"Due to very high turbidity in raw water from upper Ganga canal, the pumping from Sonia Vihar WTP and Bhagirathi WTP has been affected," read an official statement by the Board. Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki are among the areas where the water supply will be hit.
The Delhi Jal Board further advised people to make judicious use of water. (ANI)
