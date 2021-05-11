Left Menu

Bengaluru: Indira canteens to provide free food packets to poor from May 12

All Indira Canteens within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits will distribute food packets free of charge to the poor from May 12 to May 24.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:16 IST
Bengaluru: Indira canteens to provide free food packets to poor from May 12
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All Indira Canteens within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits will distribute food packets free of charge to the poor from May 12 to May 24. Beneficiaries who will receive food packets will have to produce identity card such as voter identification card/ Aadhaar card/ driving license/labour department identity card to obtain meals.

Each beneficiary will be given a maximum of three food packet, depending on the total number of family members on their ration card. Those coming to get lunch packets at the canteens will have to comply with COVID-19 norms (wearing of masks and maintenance of social distancing while standing in queues).

Karnataka government has imposed a lockdown from 6 am on May 10 till 6 am on May 24 amid rising cases of coronavirus infection. The state has as many as 5,71,026 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to strike a deal with parties which oppose his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter a...

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Over 1,600 oxygen concentrators received till date in Rajasthan: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has received a total of 1,670 oxygen concentrators of 5 litres and 10 litres per minute capacity till Tuesday amid an urgent need of the life-saving gas for severely ill COVID...

US deeply concerned by escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by the escalation between Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza and called on all sides to exercise restraint.We call for restraint and for calm. Israel has the right to defen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021