Oxygen supplying process streamlined, says Goa CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday admitted that there is a delay in supplying oxygen to hospitals in Goa amid the surge in COVID-19 cases but ensured that the process will be streamlined from today.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:42 IST
Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday admitted that there is a delay in supplying oxygen to hospitals in Goa amid the surge in COVID-19 cases but ensured that the process will be streamlined from today. "There is a delay in oxygen supply but we have availability, can't hold doctors' responsible for delay. For mismanagement, administration needs to be streamlined. I have monitored it personally, it will be streamlined by evening," said CM Pramod Sawant briefly to ANI who visited Goa Medical College today.

"The hospital requires 400 jumbo cylinders but now provision would be made to get 600 cylinders," the chief minister said. He also said that liquid Oxygen storing tank would be installed in GMCH within next 8-10 days with the capacity of 20 metric tonnes.

To decrease the load on GMCH, Sawant said that the beds at the Super Speciality Block would be increased by another 200 numbers. He said that the patients from GMCH would be shifted to Super Speciality Block.

"Those patients who do not require oxygen would be shifted to the step up hospital set up at Dr Shama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium", he said. Sawant visited Covid-19 wards in Goa Medical College and Hospital today.

"Essential services including medical supplies will be allowed. Grocery shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm, while restaurant takeaway orders will be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm. A detailed order will be released tomorrow," Dr Sawant had said. Talking to reporters, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the deaths between 2 am to 6 am are 'a fact' and the reasons behind it should be investigated by the High Court.

He said that the High Court should also intervene and prepare White Paper on Oxygen supply to GMCH, which would help to set the things right. The Health Minister said that 26 COVID-19 patients had died at GMCH between 2 am to 6 am on Tuesday.

The minister was talking to reporters after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's visit to GMCH where he had admitted of Oxygen shortage in the hospital due to administrative issues. Sawant had said that he would set up ward wise mechanism to ensure supply of Oxygen to the patients.

Admitting the short supply, Rane said that the requirement of GMCH on Monday was 1,200 Jumbo Oxygen Cylinders of which only 400 were supplied, resulting into the shortage. "If there's short supply of Oxygen, the discussion should be around how to bridge the gap," he said.

Rane also said that the three-member team of Nodal Officers set up by the state government to oversee COVID-19 treatment at GMCH, should also provide their inputs about the issues to the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Goa reported 3124 new Covid-19 cases, 75 deaths and 2475 recoveries today, as per the Goa Health department.

In another incident, one person sustained injuries due to leakage from an oxygen tanker in South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) in Margao on Tuesday afternoon. This matter is being investigated upon. The Goa government has also imposed a two-week curfew in the state from May 9 till May 24. (ANI)

