White House condemns ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas against Israel

White House condemns ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas against IsraelReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:18 IST
The White House on Tuesday condemned ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups against targets in Israel and said Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself.
"Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith around the world, must be a place of co-existence," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. She said the primary U.S. focus is on de-escalation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
