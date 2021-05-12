White House condemns ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas against Israel

The White House on Tuesday condemned ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups against targets in Israel and said Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself.

"Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith around the world, must be a place of co-existence," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. She said the primary U.S. focus is on de-escalation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)