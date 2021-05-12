White House says it takes possibility of inflation seriously

The White house takes "the possibility of inflation quite seriously," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday, amid concerns about potentially rising inflation.

Asked whether the White House expects the surge in gas prices fueled by the shutdown of the country's biggest fuel pipeline to affect its outlook on inflation, Psaki said, "Most economic analysts believe that it will have a temporary transitory impact."

