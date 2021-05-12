Left Menu

Several shops damaged in cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Around 12 to 13 shops have been damaged in a cloudburst in Tehri district's Devprayag area on Tuesday.

ANI | Tehri (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:44 IST
Visual from the site of the incident (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Around 12 to 13 shops have been damaged in a cloudburst in Tehri district's Devprayag area on Tuesday. "A cloudburst was reported at 5 pm today. Around 12 to 13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since, most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, No casualties have been reported yet. SDRF teams are on their way to the spot," informed MS Rawat, SHO, Devprayag.

"Water level is on the rise here and we have undertaken a rescue operation," Rawat added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarkhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to enquire about the situation arising out of cloudburst and assured all assistance from the central government.

Earlier, a cloudburst had taken place on May 4 in the Binsar hill area of Chamoli district in which several shops were destroyed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

