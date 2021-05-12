Left Menu

U.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation Dept

The Transportation Department said on Tuesday it was evaluating whether a temporary waiver of the Jones Act is needed to ensure sufficient gasoline supply to some U.S. states after the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:49 IST
U.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation Dept

The Transportation Department said on Tuesday it was evaluating whether a temporary waiver of the Jones Act is needed to ensure sufficient gasoline supply to some U.S. states after the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline. "The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has started the work needed to enable consideration of a temporary and targeted waiver of the Jones Act," the department said. The Jones Act requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews.

In 2017, the Trump administration waived Jones Act restrictions to help get fuel and supplies to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico. The Transportation Department's Maritime Administration on Tuesday initiated a survey of available vessels to evaluate what assets are available "to carry petroleum products within the Gulf, and from the Gulf up the Eastern Seaboard."

The agency added the step "is being taken to determine whether there is sufficient capacity on Jones Act-qualified vessels to carry the product and to determine if a waiver is warranted." Authority to receive requests for and to approve waivers to the Jones Act belongs to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"That need is not necessarily yet confirmed," but authorities want to be able to act immediately, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a White House news briefing. Shipbrokers said a flurry of Jones Act tankers was provisionally booked over the weekend to ship fuel from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast to make up for supply shortfalls after Colonial Pipeline shut its system on Friday. These vessels are typically more expensive to charter than foreign-flagged vessels due to limited availability.

On Sunday, USDOT issued a temporary hours of service exemption for transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to 17 states and the District of Columbia. The department said on Tuesday it was adding West Virginia to the states covered. The Federal Railroad Administration is canvassing rail operators to determine their capacity to help transport fuel from ports inland and if there are steps FRA could take to increase capacity.

In Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency. The southwestern part of the state is directly affected by the Colonial Pipeline disruption, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm noted on Tuesday. Northam said the declaration will help Virginia "prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds near 10-week low ahead of inflation report

The U.S. dollar hit a 2-12-month low early in the New York session, then stabilized around those levels on Tuesday afternoon, the eve of U.S. consumer price data, as investors bet that rising inflation could erode the currencys value. In re...

Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that the two-week COVID-19 quarantine he underwent upon his return to Japan after his Masters triumph last month allowed him a chance to absorb the magnitude of his momentous victory.Matsuyama, making his mu...

US STOCKS-S&P closes down in broad sell-off fueled by inflation fears

The SP 500 closed lower on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages prompted fears that despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could morph into longer-term inflation. While all three indexes...

White House condemns attacks on Israel, calls for co-existence in Jerusalem

The White House said on Tuesday that Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks but applied pressure on Israel over the treatment of Palestinians, saying Jerusalem must be a place of co-existence. Violence erup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021