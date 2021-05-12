COVID-19: Delhi airport to shift flight ops from T2 to T3 due to fall in passenger traffic

The flight operations from Terminal 2 (T2) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital will be shifted to Terminal 3 (T3) from the intervening night of May 17-18 due to falling in passengers traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, informed officials on Tuesday. According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the move will help airlines and the airport in better management of their staff in this COVID situation.

Two airlines GoAir and IndiGo already operate from T2 and now from May 18, these two airlines will operate from T3 till further orders, it added. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the aviation sector badly. There has been a significant drop in passenger traffic especially after the emergence of the second wave of COVID last month.

Last month, DIAL said it is facing financial challenges and may seek financial help from the central government. "The earning of the airports depends on the operations of the flights there. So if the airline companies are facing financial turbulence the airport cannot be immune to that. We were seeing a recovery post lockdown but with the second wave of COVID, we are stuck again," DIAL's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Videh Kumar Jaipuriar had told ANI.

Jaipuriar had further said that the DIAL authorities have given a detailed presentation to the government about the losses and the financial crunch that they are facing. Last year, DIAL had announced salary reduction of its employees following the shut down of the airport and the salaries had been restored after nine months. Over 1,500 employees are working directly under DIAL at the Delhi airport. (ANI)

