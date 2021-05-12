FACTBOX-Winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards

The 2021 BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, were held in London on Tuesday. Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.

ALBUM: Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"

BRITISH SINGLE: Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar"

FEMALE SOLO ARTIST: Dua Lipa

MALE SOLO ARTIST: J Hus

BRITISH GROUP: Little Mix

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST: Billie Eilish

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST: The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL GROUP: Haim

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST: Arlo Parks

RISING STAR: Griff

GLOBAL ICON: Taylor Swift

