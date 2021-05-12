FACTBOX-Winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards

FACTBOX-Winners at the 2021 BRIT AwardsReuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 03:16 IST
The 2021 BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, were held in London on Tuesday. Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.
ALBUM: Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"
BRITISH SINGLE: Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar"
FEMALE SOLO ARTIST: Dua Lipa
MALE SOLO ARTIST: J Hus
BRITISH GROUP: Little Mix
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST: Billie Eilish
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST: The Weeknd
INTERNATIONAL GROUP: Haim
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST: Arlo Parks
RISING STAR: Griff
GLOBAL ICON: Taylor Swift
