Left Menu

UK to ban live animal exports for slaughter as part of welfare plan

Additional proposals include looking into a ban on the importing of hunting trophies from endangered animals, ending the import and export of detached shark fins and boosting the welfare of farm animals as they are transported. "We are a nation of animal lovers and were the first country in the world to pass animal welfare laws," said environment minister George Eustice.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 04:31 IST
UK to ban live animal exports for slaughter as part of welfare plan

Britain said on Wednesday it would ban the live export of animals for slaughter and fattening, explore prohibiting the sale of foie gras and formally recognise animals as sentient beings as part of a post-Brexit welfare plan. The government said it would strengthen standards as it gains greater powers since leaving the European Union and will introduce the new 'Animal Sentience Bill' to parliament on Thursday.

Other measures include the compulsory microchipping of cats, tackling puppy smuggling and establishing a taskforce to crack down on theft as the pandemic saw thieves steal pets to extract money as some locked-down Britons sought animal companionship. Additional proposals include looking into a ban on the importing of hunting trophies from endangered animals, ending the import and export of detached shark fins and boosting the welfare of farm animals as they are transported.

"We are a nation of animal lovers and were the first country in the world to pass animal welfare laws," said environment minister George Eustice. "As an independent nation we are now able to go further than ever to build on our excellent track record."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK unveils law to fine social media firms which fail to remove online abuse

Britain said on Wednesday a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10 of turnover or 18 million pounds 25 million if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could also f...

UK to ban live animal exports for slaughter as part of welfare plan

Britain said on Wednesday it would ban the live export of animals for slaughter and fattening, explore prohibiting the sale of foie gras and formally recognise animals as sentient beings as part of a post-Brexit welfare plan. The government...

Major clashes erupt in Israel's Lod, Netanyahu declares state of emergency

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of emergency in Lod as intense rioting has erupted in the Arab-Jewish city amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. Citing local media, The Times of Israel reporte...

UK government to introduce criticised voter ID law this year

Britains government will introduce a new law this year to crack down on the potential for voter fraud and intimidation by including rules requiring voters to prove their identities, a move critics said could deter people from casting ballot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021