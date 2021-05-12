Left Menu

Former Māori trade training hostel to provide housing for community

The old Māori Trade Training hostel, Te Koti Te Rato, at Rehua Marae in Christchurch has been redeveloped into six rental apartments, made up of one and two-bedroom units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:12 IST
Former Māori trade training hostel to provide housing for community
“Housing developments like this have significant potential to improve social, cultural, economic and the environmental wellbeing of Māori communities,” Willie Jackson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A building that once shaped the Māori trade training industry will now revitalise the local community of Ōtautahi and provide much-needed housing for whānau Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson announced today.

The old Māori Trade Training hostel, Te Koti Te Rato, at Rehua Marae in Christchurch has been redeveloped into six rental apartments, made up of one and two-bedroom units.

"The apartments are not only warm and secure but allow whānau to be part of the life of an urban marae, living in a kaupapa Māori environment.

"Housing developments like this have significant potential to improve social, cultural, economic and the environmental wellbeing of Māori communities," Willie Jackson said.

The ground floor of the redeveloped building accommodates wrap-around health services and the marae office, while the six new apartments add to the four kaumātua flats that have been on the grounds for some time.

The former 33-bed Māori Trades Training hostel was built in 1966 for young Māori who came from all over Aotearoa to learn a trade as part of the Māori Affairs trade training scheme.

Te Puni Kōkiri has invested $2.4 million in the $3.38 million projects, with the Trust contribution a further $333,000. Additional funding has come from the Department of Internal Affairs ($350,000) and the Rata Foundation ($200,000).

"Māori are disproportionately living with serious housing deprivation. But this is an example of Māori for Māori solutions to our housing crisis.

"I congratulate Te Whatu Manawa Māoritanga o Rehua Trust Board for keeping this kaupapa alive and for putting the community at the heart of everything you do," Willie Jackson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai man cheated while trying to buy Remdesivir vials online

A Mumbai-based man was allegedly duped of over Rs 40,000 by a person who allegedly promised to get him Remdesivir injections at a cheaper rate online, a police official said.Remdesivir drug is currently in high demand for the treatment of C...

India's COVID deaths cross quarter million mark, no sign of peak

India said on Wednesday a record number of people were killed by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall death toll over a quarter million, while a leading virologist said it was too early to say if infections had reached ...

Rafael Nadal uncertain about playing in Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal joined the growing number of tennis players expressing doubts about competing in the Tokyo Olympics.The third-ranked Nadal, in Rome for the Italian Open, said Tuesday that his status for the Tokyo games is uncertain.I dont know...

CryptoPunks Market Capitalization Nearly $2 Billion

The value of all 10,000 CryptoPunks, the first and best-known NFT Non-Fungible Token project and ecosystem based on Ethereum, exceeds 1.95B 1.60B, according to estimates by researchers at the Institute For the Future IFF at the University o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021