Odd News Roundup: French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Valeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out of helicopters, leaping from buildings and brawling.

Michelini is one of a growing number of women passing through the Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), which bills itself as the world's biggest stunt school, and looking to break into European cinema and Hollywood as a stunt double.

