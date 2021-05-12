Finland's Fortum Q1 profit beats forecasts

Finnish electricity and energy company Fortum on Wednesday posted a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by high power prices.

Fortum's underlying operating profit rose to 1.17 billion euros ($1.42 billion) from 393 million euros at the same time last year, beating the 1.1 billion euro mean estimate in a poll provided by the company https://www.fortum.com/about-us/investors/share-information/analysts-estimates. ($1 = 0.8250 euros)

