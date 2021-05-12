Left Menu

Police jawan killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A Police jawan was killed by Naxals, near his house in Chhattisgarh's Penta, here on Tuesday night, said Sukma, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Akhilesh Kaushik,

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:26 IST
Sukma, Sub-divisional Police Officer Akhilesh Kaushik. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The body of Police jawan, Vetti Bhima was found 50 metres away from his house.

"We went there and found his body 50 metres away from his house. We brought his body to the mortuary, it will be sent for postmortem. An FIR will also be registered and action will be taken accordingly. Nothing can be said as of now. Naxals role can't be denied and the personal dispute can not be ruled out either," said SDOP Jawan's wife said that five people forcefully entered their house and demanded the tractor and phone.

"We were sleeping when five people entered our house. He also tried to escape through the window to save his life, but they were already present around the house due to which he failed to escape. They demanded keys to his tractor and phone. Then they killed him," said his wife. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

