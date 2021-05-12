Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop release of Malayalam film 'Aquarium'

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the release of the Malayalam film 'Aquarium' on the OTT platform alleging that film is blasphemous in nature, and hurts the religious sentiments of the Christian people at large. The plea was filed by Sr Jessy Mani, a catholic nun and a phycologist by profession, who is a native of Kerala but settled in Delhi.

The petition through advocate Jose Abraham and Associates sought a direction to the Union of India to takes steps to stop the release of the Malayalam film 'Aquarium', which is slated to be released on the OTT platform run by the Respondent Saina Infotainments Pvt Ltd, being 'blasphemous in nature', hurting the religious sentiments of the Petitioner and Christian people at large. It also sought to direct the Centre to take necessary decision on representation dates May 8, 2021, of the petitioner and thereby deferring the release of the film 'Aquarium' on the OTT platform.

The Petitioner said that through the present petition would like to bring to the notice of this Court, the Malayalam film, 'Aquarium' which contains a 'blasphemous' storyline, hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian Community at large. The petitioner submitted that the trailer of the movie is available on various social media platforms, from which it could be seen that the film 'depicts the sexual relationship of nuns with two priests and also an emotional relationship with Jesus Christ'.

"In this movie, the religious life of catholic priests and nuns are portrayed merely as sex toys and there are scenes of sexual relationships among same-sex, between priests and nuns and sex with animals, in a highly derogatory manner, thereby clearly tarnishing the reputation of the Catholic Church and its members, which in turn would demoralize the members who joined in the priestly order and nunship," said the petition. The petitioner also said that, in the film, there are conversations between the characters which give a wrong impression of the Christians. There are also misquoting of the Song of Songs from the Holy Bible for depicting Jesus Christ as a romantic God which is with intention to commit blasphemy to hurt the religious feelings of Christians, the petitioner said. (ANI)

