Left Menu

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop release of Malayalam film 'Aquarium'

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the release of the Malayalam film 'Aquarium' on the OTT platform alleging that film is blasphemous in nature, and hurts the religious sentiments of the Christian people at large.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:03 IST
Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop release of Malayalam film 'Aquarium'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the release of the Malayalam film 'Aquarium' on the OTT platform alleging that film is blasphemous in nature, and hurts the religious sentiments of the Christian people at large. The plea was filed by Sr Jessy Mani, a catholic nun and a phycologist by profession, who is a native of Kerala but settled in Delhi.

The petition through advocate Jose Abraham and Associates sought a direction to the Union of India to takes steps to stop the release of the Malayalam film 'Aquarium', which is slated to be released on the OTT platform run by the Respondent Saina Infotainments Pvt Ltd, being 'blasphemous in nature', hurting the religious sentiments of the Petitioner and Christian people at large. It also sought to direct the Centre to take necessary decision on representation dates May 8, 2021, of the petitioner and thereby deferring the release of the film 'Aquarium' on the OTT platform.

The Petitioner said that through the present petition would like to bring to the notice of this Court, the Malayalam film, 'Aquarium' which contains a 'blasphemous' storyline, hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian Community at large. The petitioner submitted that the trailer of the movie is available on various social media platforms, from which it could be seen that the film 'depicts the sexual relationship of nuns with two priests and also an emotional relationship with Jesus Christ'.

"In this movie, the religious life of catholic priests and nuns are portrayed merely as sex toys and there are scenes of sexual relationships among same-sex, between priests and nuns and sex with animals, in a highly derogatory manner, thereby clearly tarnishing the reputation of the Catholic Church and its members, which in turn would demoralize the members who joined in the priestly order and nunship," said the petition. The petitioner also said that, in the film, there are conversations between the characters which give a wrong impression of the Christians. There are also misquoting of the Song of Songs from the Holy Bible for depicting Jesus Christ as a romantic God which is with intention to commit blasphemy to hurt the religious feelings of Christians, the petitioner said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German cabinet passes plans for more ambitious CO2 cuts - source

German Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet approved on Wednesday draft legislation for more ambitious CO2 reduction targets after a landmark ruling last month from the countrys top court, a government source said.Under the new plans, which co...

SAPS forensic laboratories begin to clear backlog

The case backlog experienced at the South African Police Service SAPS Forensic Science Laboratories has begun to clear, Police Minister Bheki Cele has told Parliament.He was addressing Members of Parliament during a debate on Tuesday.Over t...

UP: 1 killed in firing over personal enmity, 2 held

One person was killed and another seriously injured over personal enmity in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday, adding that two people have been arrested.On Tuesday night, Shakir 30 was fired upon in Khulait village in...

Karnataka's flower business hit by second wave of Covid-19

Coronavirus second wave has hit the livelihood of flower sellers in Karnataka, leaving them jobless and distressed. The pandemic has hit our business, there are 108 shops in this market, 99 per cent of which are completely closed. We are in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021