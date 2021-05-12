Left Menu

National Assembly passes Civil Aviation Amendment Bill

The Bill was first introduced during the fifth Parliament, in November 2018, but lapsed when the term of that Parliament came to an end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:14 IST
National Assembly passes Civil Aviation Amendment Bill
The Bill, with amendments also by the Portfolio Committee on Transport, amends the Civil Aviation Act of 2009. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The National Assembly (NA) has passed the Civil Aviation Amendment Bill, during its plenary sitting on Tuesday.

The Bill, with amendments also by the Portfolio Committee on Transport, amends the Civil Aviation Act of 2009.

The amendments include among others, provision for operational independence of aircraft accident and incident investigation; rectifying provisions about establishing the South African Civil Aviation Authority, including giving it environmental protection oversight function and providing for it as a preferential creditor in respect of any money, fees, charges or levies collected on its behalf; and doing away with the requirement for the development of a corporate governance plan.

The amendments also include amending provisions concerning appointment and removal of the Commissioner for Civil Aviation; amending provisions relating to the performance agreement between the Minister and the Aviation Safety Investigation Board; clarifying provisions dealing with conflict of interest.

It also provides for the designation of the Chairperson of the National Aviation Security Committee and matters connected with its operations.

The Bill was first introduced during the fifth Parliament, in November 2018, but lapsed when the term of that Parliament came to an end.

Following the 2019 elections and establishment of the sixth Parliament, the NA revived the Bill on 29 October 2019.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo noted that while inquiring into the subject of the Bill during public hearings and deliberations, the Portfolio Committee on Transport realised it was necessary to amend other provisions of the principal Act not included in the Bill, and to further extend public consultations.

"The committee received a submission from the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) regarding its preferential creditor status when the licensed service provider that collects fees on its behalf becomes insolvent.

"The envisaged amendments, which were not in the Civil Aviation Amendment Bill revived in 2019, would allow SACAA to be one of the first in line creditors to get their fees. This would be either through a trust or ring-fenced funds, as a preferential shareholder through the Insolvency Act," Mothapo said.

The Civil Aviation Amendment Bill – with the amendments by the Portfolio Committee on Transport will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces for consideration.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German cabinet passes plans for more ambitious CO2 cuts - source

German Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet approved on Wednesday draft legislation for more ambitious CO2 reduction targets after a landmark ruling last month from the countrys top court, a government source said.Under the new plans, which co...

SAPS forensic laboratories begin to clear backlog

The case backlog experienced at the South African Police Service SAPS Forensic Science Laboratories has begun to clear, Police Minister Bheki Cele has told Parliament.He was addressing Members of Parliament during a debate on Tuesday.Over t...

UP: 1 killed in firing over personal enmity, 2 held

One person was killed and another seriously injured over personal enmity in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday, adding that two people have been arrested.On Tuesday night, Shakir 30 was fired upon in Khulait village in...

Karnataka's flower business hit by second wave of Covid-19

Coronavirus second wave has hit the livelihood of flower sellers in Karnataka, leaving them jobless and distressed. The pandemic has hit our business, there are 108 shops in this market, 99 per cent of which are completely closed. We are in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021