Global stocks higher after Wall St falls on inflation fears

Global stock prices were mostly higher Wednesday as investors looked ahead to US data they worry will show inflation is picking up.

London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong also advanced. Tokyo declined.

Wall Street futures sank after the benchmark S&P 500 index on Tuesday lost 0.9 percent amid concern inflation might accelerate, hampering economic recovery and dragging on share prices.

More U.S. inflation data were due out Wednesday. Investor concern is increasing after prices rose for industrial materials including copper and crude oil. "The source of the market's angst is inflation, and whether it is transitory or here to stay," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5 percent to 6,982.82 while the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.2 percent to 15,150.89. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced less than 0.1 percent to 6,267.93.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.4 percent.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 percent and the Dow sank 1.4 percent on its worst day since February. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.1 percent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 3,462.75 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 1.6 percent to 28,147.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent to 28,231.04.

The Kospi in Seoul fell 1.5 percent to 3,161.66 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney sank 0.7 percent to 7,044.90.

India's Sensex opened down 0.8 percent at 7,044.90. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

Big tech companies were among the biggest decliners Tuesday for a second day. Tech stocks get most of their valuation from future profits. Those might be less valuable if they are eroded by inflation.

Investors have worried about inflation since bond yields spiked earlier this year, though yields have mostly stabilized since then. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held edged up to 1.62 percent Wednesday from 1.61 percent on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve has said the U.S. economy will be allowed to "run hot" to ensure recovery is established. Despite that, investors worry central banks might feel pressure to pull back stimulus and raise near-zero interest rates.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 31 cents to USD 65.59 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 36 cents on Tuesday to USD 65.28. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 30 cents to USD 68.85 per barrel in London. It rose 23 cents the previous session to USD 68.55.

The dollar gained 108.75 yen from Tuesday's 108.65. The euro fell to USD 1.2136 from USD 1.2152.

