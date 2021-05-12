Karnataka's flower business hit by second wave of Covid-19

Coronavirus second wave has hit the livelihood of flower sellers in Karnataka, leaving them jobless and distressed. "The pandemic has hit our business, there are 108 shops in this market, 99 per cent of which are completely closed. We are incurring losses and the government is not providing us anything. We are completely dependent on this business only," said a flower seller, Ravi Kiran.

Though flower sellers are given time till 10 am, they hardly get one-hour business. "We flower sellers are given time till 10 am, we hardly get one-hour business as the flower reaches the market after plucking and making it into bunches or garlands by 9 am in the morning. In addition, as religious programmes are not allowed in temples the demand has gone down. Most of our flowers get shriveled as they do not get sold in time," said another flower seller. To curb the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government had on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24.

Informing about the move, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said eateries, meat shops, vegetable shops, and flower shops in the state can operate from 6 am to 10 am during the lockdown. (ANI)

