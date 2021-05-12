Left Menu

COVID-19: IAF airlifts oxygen tankers from Indore, Agra to Jamnagar

Amid the shortage of medical supplies due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft on Wednesday airlifted two cryogenic oxygen tankers from Agra to Jamnagar and two tankers from Indore to Jamnagar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:24 IST
An IAF C-17 aircraft airlifts cryogenic oxygen tankers from Agra to Jamnagar. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the shortage of medical supplies due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft on Wednesday airlifted two cryogenic oxygen tankers from Agra to Jamnagar and two tankers from Indore to Jamnagar. The aircraft took off from Agra early in the morning at 1:30 am on May 12 and landed back at Agra after completing all tasks at around 8:15 am.

Another IAF C-17 Globemaster was tasked to airlift 35 tons of COVID medical supplies from Frankfurt, Germany to Mumbai on May 11. The aircraft got airborne from Hindon airbase early morning and landed at Frankfurt airport Germany after a 12 hours flight.

India has reported a total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

