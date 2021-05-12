Govt ramps up availability of Amphotericin B to fight post COVID complication Mucormycosis

Amid a sudden increase in demand observed in some states for Amphotericin B which is being prescribed by physicians to patients suffering from Mucormycosis, a post COVID complication, the Government of India is engaging with the manufacturers to ramp up production of the drug, said the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Wednesday. The ministry further stated that the supply position is expected to improve with extra imports of this drug and an increase in its production domestically.

After reviewing the stock position with the manufacturers/importers, and the demand pattern of Amphotericin B the Department of Pharma, had on May 11, 2021, allocated this drug amongst the States/UTs based on expected supply that will be available from May 10 to May 31, 2021, stated the ministry. It also informed that states have been requested to put in place a mechanism for equitable distribution of supplies amongst Government and Private hospitals and health care agencies.

States have also been requested to publicise in the State the 'Point of Contact' for Private and Government hospitals to obtain the drug from this allocation, said the ministry. It said that the states have also been requested to make judicious use of the stock that has been already supplied as well as stock that has been allocated.

The arrangements for supply will be monitored by National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA), said the ministry. The ministry also stated that the country is going through a severe wave of pandemic and it has affected various parts of the country and the Government of India is continuously working to augment the supply of essential covid medicines and making them available to the State Governments and union territories through an equitable and transparent manner. (ANI)

