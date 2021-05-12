Left Menu

Europe rights body worried by claims Greece ejects migrants

PTI | Athens | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:08 IST
Europe rights body worried by claims Greece ejects migrants
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Europe's top human rights body has expressed "deep concern" at persistent allegations that Greek authorities have on several occasions illegally forced back migrants trying to clandestinely enter from neighboring Turkey.

In a letter to government officials in Athens, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic also voiced dismay that Greece's reaction has been so far to "simply dismiss (the) allegations'' despite ''the overwhelming body of evidence that has been presented in recent years." In the letter made public Wednesday, Mijatovic urged the Greek government "to put an end to these practices and to ensure that independent and effective investigations are carried out." Citing testimony from migrants in Turkey, human rights groups have repeatedly accused Greece of engaging in so-called pushbacks — a term that covers the prevention of people from entering the country to seek asylum, as well as the clandestine return to Turkey of people who has made it into Greece.

Athens denies the claims, and in their answer to Mijatovic's letter, government officials on Tuesday said that the allegations have so far proved "largely unsubstantiated." An independent investigation in Greece found last month that authorities have failed to adequately respond to pushback allegations.

In her letter dated May 3, Mijatovic also said there had been an increase in "reported instances in which migrants who have reached the Eastern Aegean islands from Turkey by boat, and have sometimes even been registered as asylum-seekers, have been embarked on life-rafts by Greek officers and pushed back to Turkish waters." Greece came to the forefront of Europe's immigration crisis in 2015, when more than a million refugees and migrants entered — mostly on smugglers' boats from Turkey — on their way to more prosperous Western European countries. Flows have since dropped drastically, particularly following the pandemic. But last year tensions with neighboring Turkey rose after Turkish authorities flung open the land border to thousands of migrants who headed towards Greece. Athens closed down the northeastern land border with Turkey and tightened patrols at sea, with the help of the European Union's Frontex border agency — which has also been criticized over alleged pushbacks.

Under a 2016 agreement with the EU, Turkey undertook to stop migrants leaving its shores for the Greek islands in return for EU funding. The Council of Europe is not an EU institution.

Mijatovic also urged Greece to improve living conditions at reception centers for asylum-seekers on the eastern Aegean Sea islands, which see most of the arrivals from Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indias COVID deaths cross the quarter-million markIndia said on Wednesday a record number of people were killed by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall death t...

I-T Deptt issues Rs 17,061 cr of refunds this fiscal

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 17,061 crore of refunds to more than 13 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal year.Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 5,575 crore were issued in over 12.71 lakh cases ...

'A hell out here': COVID-19 ravages rural India

Indias coronavirus death toll crossed a quarter million on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, overloading a fragile rural healthcare system.Boosted by highly infect...

FACTBOX-German government agrees on tougher climate targets

The German cabinet agreed on Wednesday on tighter sector targets for carbon emission curbs which implies bringing forward an exit date for ending coal generation, currently set at 2038.A new law, which could trigger 8 billion euros 9.70 bil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021