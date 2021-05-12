Left Menu

COVID crisis: Torrent Group takes steps to meet daily oxygen requirement of 10,000 patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:39 IST
Torrent Group has taken several measures to ensure output and supply of medical oxygen in the country and the initiatives on a cumulative basis will meet the requirement of around 10,000 patients every day, as country grapples with the second wave of the pandemic.

According to a company statement, these measures include donation of 50 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen production plants to 50 different government hospitals across the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

These plants are under construction and will progressively start getting commissioned from the second half of May 2021.

The Group has deployed two cryogenic tankers of 18 MT each for the transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and also donated 1,000 oxygen cylinders.

It gave 200 oxygen concentrators and has set up an oxygen generation plant with a bottling facility at Ahmedabad, which is providing free oxygen to the nearby areas.

These initiatives on a cumulative basis are expected to facilitate the medical oxygen requirements of around 10,000 patients per day, it said.

Apart from the initiatives to strengthen the supply of medical oxygen, the Group has and continues to donate medical equipment such as O2FLO High Flow Therapy Units, Ventilators and Antigen Kits and relief material such as Medicine Kits and Ration Kits to the needy in and around areas of its operations.

''We have taken multiple initiatives, which balance the need for immediate relief and the need to create long-term sustainable infrastructure at government hospitals that will not only help ease the current situation but also support the government's efforts to be prepared for any future healthcare crisis. Torrent stands committed to doing all that it can, during this time of national crisis,'' Samir Mehta, Chairman of the Torrent Group said in the statement.

Torrent Group, with revenues of around Rs 22,000 crores (around USD 3 billion) and market cap of around Rs 67,000 crores (about USD 9 billion), has a strong presence in Pharmaceuticals, Power and City Gas Distribution sectors.

