Adani opens regional headquarters in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Adani Group has opened its regional headquarters office in Singapore with a focus on the energy, infrastructure, and technology portfolios.

Adani Singapore (SG) Country Head Jeyakumar Janakaraj said Singapore was an ideal choice for Adani's regional headquarters, thanks to its ideal geographic location, legal and regulatory structure.

''Our business has already had a presence in Singapore for 20 years, so we know first-hand that Singapore supports innovation and entrepreneurship and therefore is a perfect location for Adani's global ambition in this region," Janakaraj said in a release on Wednesday.

Adani SG has the experience and expertise to meet the large-scale infrastructure challenges of emerging economies in South-East Asia. For this region, Adani SG is focusing on the energy, infrastructure, and technology portfolios, as these are the most crucial infrastructure needs of developing nations, he said.

The Adani Group looks forward to developing partnerships with corporations in Singapore and the ASEAN region, especially those that will create new ventures in the rapidly growing Indian market.

The Adani Group is India's largest infrastructure conglomerate with businesses ranging from renewable power generation, power transmission and distribution, gas distribution, airport management, ports and terminals, agribusiness and food production, and logistics to data centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

