Left Menu

Lindiwe Sisulu to visit Sky City Housing Development

The Sky City Housing Development, which is partly government-funded, is one of the projects around the country which also cater for middle-income earners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:44 IST
Lindiwe Sisulu to visit Sky City Housing Development
During her visit to Sky City Housing Development, the Minister is expected to interact with the beneficiaries and developers. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, will on Thursday visit the Sky City Housing Development in Alberton, Johannesburg, to check on houses offered to middle-income earners.

The Sky City Housing Development, which is partly government-funded, is one of the projects around the country which also cater for middle-income earners.

The project has currently delivered over 4 000 housing units.

A middle-income earner is a category of people who can neither qualify for fully subsidised government housing (RDP) nor bank bonded housing.

Last month, Sisulu called on first time home or property buyers to apply for the Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) provided by the government to encourage homeownership for those who earn between R3 501 - R22 000.

This government financial assistance for middle-income earners can be used as a deposit or reduce the bond balance.

During her visit to Sky City Housing Development, the Minister is expected to interact with the beneficiaries and developers.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.In Moroccan backwater, surfers give kids a taste of waves and freedomIn a small fishing town in Moroccos south, wedged between the Atlantic Ocean and the Sahara, a group of idealistic youn...

No Covaxin jab for 18-44 group from May 13 in Delhi; nine days of Covishield stock is left for this category: AAP MLA Atishi.

No Covaxin jab for 18-44 group from May 13 in Delhi nine days of Covishield stock is left for this category AAP MLA Atishi....

PLI scheme for battery storage to bring down EV cost, say manufacturers

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles SMEV on Wednesday said the production linked incentive PLI scheme for promoting battery storage will lead to the reduction of cost on purchase of electric vehicles EV thereby accelerating access...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar spaceThe classic 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien was advertised with the memorable tagline, In space no can hear you scream. It did...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021