Fikile Mbalula sends condolences following N3 fatal crash

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent condolences to the families of seven people who passed away in a gruesome crash on the N3, in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

According to road traffic law enforcement in KwaZulu-Natal, the accident occurred seven kilometres towards the Mooi River Plaza.

Further information revealed the accident involved a rigid truck, bus and tanker that collided and caught fire.

"On behalf of the South African government, I send my sincere condolences to the families of the loved ones who passed away during this tragic accident. We saw the horrific scenes from the N3 where people were burnt beyond recognition with many sustaining injuries.

"The loss of lives on our roads is a scourge we are fighting. Road traffic law enforcement authorities are investigating the matter and will provide the families with the much-needed information for closure," Mbalula said.

The Minister said that investigations of culpable homicide and the exact cause of the accident, are currently underway.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)