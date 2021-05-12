Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Valeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out of helicopters, leaping from buildings and brawling.

Michelini is one of a growing number of women passing through the Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), which bills itself as the world's biggest stunt school, and looking to break into European cinema and Hollywood as a stunt double.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Retail inflation cools to 3-month low of 4.29 pc in April

Retail inflation slipped to a three-month low of 4.29 per cent in April, mainly on account of easing of prices of kitchen items like vegetables and cereals, official data showed on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index CPI based retail inflat...

Apollo Tyres reports four-fold increase in net profit at Rs 289 cr in Q4

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted a close to a four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 289 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales across domestic and international markets.The co...

Lawsuit filed by Indian workers against BAPS alleging forced labour, servitude

A group of Indian workers in the US has filed a lawsuit in a district court against the Swaminarayan sect BAPS, accusing it of human trafficking and wage law violations during the construction of a massive temple in New Jersey.The workers a...

Top COVID probe urges bold overhaul of pandemic prevention measures

Our message is simple and clear the current system failed to protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic, said former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. If we do n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021