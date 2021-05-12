Odd News Roundup: French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Odd News Roundup: French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industryDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry
Valeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out of helicopters, leaping from buildings and brawling.
Michelini is one of a growing number of women passing through the Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), which bills itself as the world's biggest stunt school, and looking to break into European cinema and Hollywood as a stunt double.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
German, French ministers back U.S. idea for 21% minimum tax rate -Zeit
German, French ministers back U.S. on 21% minimum corporate tax rate -Zeit
German, French ministers back U.S. on 21% minimum corporate tax rate -Zeit
Olympics-French athletes eligible for early vaccinations - ministry
French President Macron: condemns treatment of protesters in Chad