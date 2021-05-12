Left Menu

ECP confirms high-profile sponsors for South Sudan Oil & Power 2021

Under the theme #BuildtheNation, SSOP 2021 looks forward to welcoming ministers from Egypt, South Africa, Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya and Ethiopia, as well as other key international stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:37 IST
ECP confirms high-profile sponsors for South Sudan Oil & Power 2021
SSOP 2021, being the first event in ECP’s 2021 calendar, will take place in partnership with the South Sudan authorities and Juba-based MedBlue Laboratories under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all attendees. Image Credit: ANI

Energy Capital & Power (ECP, formerly Africa Oil & Power) is excited to announce the official confirmation of several high-profile sponsors for the fourth edition of its national energy conference, South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2021. Returning to Juba on 29-30 June 2021, and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, the Ministry of Energy and Dams, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, SSOP 2021 will be held in a hybrid format, with international speakers and delegates participating online alongside the local in-person event.

Official event sponsors include Nilepet and its joint ventures as Host Sponsors; Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company, and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company, Petronas and CNPC as Lead Sponsors; Atlas-Oranto and Centurion Law Group as Gold Sponsors; and Trinity Energy, Nile Petroleum Service Co., IPTEC and Stanbic Bank. ECP extends its thanks to all sponsors and exhibitors for making this highly anticipated and valuable event possible.

"With immense resource potential, and against a backdrop of reformed political stability, South Sudan is well on its way to becoming an established regional energy producer. Our event partners pave the way for a successful conference in which critical investment and energy deals can be made to elevate South Sudan to economic prosperity," states Kelly-Ann Mealia, Chairperson, ECP.

Under the theme #BuildtheNation, SSOP 2021 looks forward to welcoming ministers from Egypt, South Africa, Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya and Ethiopia, as well as other key international stakeholders.

SSOP 2021, being the first event in ECP's 2021 calendar, will take place in partnership with the South Sudan authorities and Juba-based MedBlue Laboratories under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all attendees. All in-person attendees will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test with a sample taken within 72 hours of the event opening. International delegates will be permitted to use the tests they used to enter the country, provided they entered Juba airport no earlier than 28 June. Rapid test facilities will be available on-site for all delegates.

"With sponsorship confirmations by top energy companies and stakeholders, SSOP 2021 is able to unite industry leaders and international stakeholders in one, essential gathering. With significant infrastructure opportunities available in the energy, power, and transport sectors, South Sudan is seeking regional and international investment and collaboration. SSOP 2021 connects investors with opportunities, enabling the country to realize its developmental goals," says James Chester, Senior Director, ECP.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Retail inflation cools to 3-month low of 4.29 pc in April

Retail inflation slipped to a three-month low of 4.29 per cent in April, mainly on account of easing of prices of kitchen items like vegetables and cereals, official data showed on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index CPI based retail inflat...

Apollo Tyres reports four-fold increase in net profit at Rs 289 cr in Q4

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted a close to a four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 289 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales across domestic and international markets.The co...

Lawsuit filed by Indian workers against BAPS alleging forced labour, servitude

A group of Indian workers in the US has filed a lawsuit in a district court against the Swaminarayan sect BAPS, accusing it of human trafficking and wage law violations during the construction of a massive temple in New Jersey.The workers a...

Top COVID probe urges bold overhaul of pandemic prevention measures

Our message is simple and clear the current system failed to protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic, said former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. If we do n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021