Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Inflation fears spook US stocks, Treasury yields jump

U.S. stocks fell again on Wednesday as benchmark Treasury yields jumped after data showed consumer prices unexpectedly rose by the most in nearly 12 years in April, prompting bets on earlier interest rate hikes. Moments after data showed the U.S. consumer price index jumped 0.8% last month, outpacing a 0.2% forecast, the dollar spiked, only to tumble minutes later to stand little changed.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:06 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Inflation fears spook US stocks, Treasury yields jump
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stocks fell again on Wednesday as benchmark Treasury yields jumped after data showed consumer prices unexpectedly rose by the most in nearly 12 years in April, prompting bets on earlier interest rate hikes.

Moments after data showed the U.S. consumer price index jumped 0.8% last month, outpacing a 0.2% forecast, the dollar spiked, only to tumble minutes later to stand little changed. The gyrations in financial markets underscored concerns among some investors that the Federal Reserve could be wrong in its prediction that inflation pressures in the United States are "transitory", and that the central bank may have to raise rates sooner than it currently expects to.

"We've been warning about the prospect of higher for longer inflation in the United States for many months, but even we hadn't predicted this," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING Group, adding that there is evidence of "broadening price pressures". "We increasingly doubt the Fed's position that this is transitory and think they will end up hiking rates far sooner than 2024."

The prospect of tighter monetary policy knocked shares lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.65%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.81% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.4%. Weakness on Wall Street mirrored stock market losses elsewhere, as surging commodity prices stoked inflation concerns. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had slumped 0.95% overnight, after hitting its lowest level since March 26.

The unexpectedly strong inflation data lifted U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.6737%, and the two-year Treasury yield also rose to stand at 0.1708%. The dollar, which could benefit from rate hikes, struggled however to hang onto gains made moments after the release of the inflation data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was steady at 90.595. Higher Treasury yields weighed on gold prices. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,831.36 an ounce.

Oil prices were firm, helped by signs of a speedy economic recovery and upbeat forecasts for energy demand, although waves of COVID-19 infections in India and Brazil curbed gains. U.S. crude jumped 1.73% to $66.4 a barrel. Brent crude leapt 1.6% to $69.71 per barrel.

In cryptocurrencies, ether was off a new record high struck overnight but was still firm at $4,357.07. The value of the second-biggest digital token has surged over 5.5 times so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi chairs high level meeting to review availability and supply of oxygen and medicines.

PM Modi chairs high level meeting to review availability and supply of oxygen and medicines....

SC refuses bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in Bhima Koregaon case

In a setback to civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed his plea seeking bail in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case of Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra.The apex court examined the technical grou...

US to send diplomat to urge Israel, Palestinians to calm violence

The United States is sending a diplomat to the Middle East to urge Israelis and Palestinians to calm violence, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, describing scenes in the region as harrowing.The images that came out o...

'Fastest adoption of electric vehicles expected in 2-wheelers, 3-wheeler sectors'

The fastest adoption of electric vehicles is expected to be in two-wheeler and three-wheeler sectors, and it is expected that up to 4 million of such vehicles could be sold each year by 2025, growing to almost 10 million by 2030, an officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021