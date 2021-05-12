Maharashtra govt approves scheme to boost oxygen production

Maharashtra govt approves scheme to boost oxygen productionPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:53 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to make the state self- sufficient in oxygen production under which special incentives will be offered to manufacturers.
The `Maharashtra Mission Oxygen' aims to ensure a production of 3,000 metric tons of life-saving gas per day in the state, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
At present the production capacity in the state is 1,300 metric tons per day while the demand is 1,800 metric tons on account of coronavirus pandemic.
During the possible third wave, the demand for medical oxygen could rise to 2,300 metric tons, the statement said.
Under the scheme, incentives will be given to industrial units for producing oxygen including 150 per cent waiver in GST inMarathwada and Vidarbha and 100 percent in rest of the state. There will be similar waiver in stamp duty and electricity duty too.
Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced during the meeting that Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) and Air Separation Units (ASU) plants will be set up to boost oxygen production.
