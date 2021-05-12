Together we're stronger, divided we continue to struggle: Azim Premji on COVID situation

Left Menu

Founder and Chairman of Wipro Azim Premji on Wednesday said that the country must drop all the differences and must come together as one in a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic.

12-05-2021
Founder and Chairman of Wipro Azim Premji on Wednesday said that the country must drop all the differences and must come together as one in a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the 'Positivity Unlimited' programme, he said, "In this situation, the country must come together as one. We must drop all our differences, understanding that this situation requires unity of action. Together we are stronger, divided we continue to struggle."

"We must act with greatest of speed on all fronts and these actions must be based on good science. We must confront this crisis, its scale and spread it truthfully. Science and truth are the foundation on which we can tackle this crisis and ensure that it is not repeated," he said. He also said that it is important to focus on the plight of the most vulnerable.

"We have to be focused on the plight of the most vulnerable. As it is overall situation is heartbreaking but you have a look at villages and those in poverty, it is not only the pandemic but also economic effects that are devastating people's lives," Premji said. "All of our actions must give priority to the vulnerable as they deserve. And also, we come out of this crisis and we need to restructure our society and economy as such that our country does not have this kind of inequity and injustice," he added.

With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry. The last record was reported on May 7, with 4,187 deaths. A total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,55,338 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938.

This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths. There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country. (ANI)

