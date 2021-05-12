Left Menu

U.S. fuel shortages worsen on Day Six of pipeline outage

The supply crunch sparked panic buying by motorists, bringing long lines and high prices at gas stations ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the end of this month, the traditional start of the peak summer driving season. The average national gasoline price rose to above $3.00 a gallon on Wednesday, the highest since October 2014, the American Automobile Association said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:04 IST
U.S. fuel shortages worsen on Day Six of pipeline outage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities. A ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline last week halted 2.5 million barrels per day of fuel shipments in the most disruptive cyberattack on U.S. energy infrastructure. The pipeline stretches 5,500 miles (8,850 km) from U.S. Gulf Coast oil refineries to consumers in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states.

In Washington, top officials were considering ways to alleviate gasoline shortages, the White House said. Congressional committee members have asked for a formal briefing from a White House interagency task force about the federal response to the cyberattack. On Tuesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Colonial's chief executive indicated that by the end of the day Wednesday the company can decide whether it can make a full restart, which could take days to complete.

Privately owned Colonial Pipeline manually opened portions of the line to release needed supplies in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey and the Carolinas. It has accepted 2 million barrels of fuel to begin a restart that would "substantially" restore operations by week's end, the company said. The supply crunch sparked panic buying by motorists, bringing long lines and high prices at gas stations ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the end of this month, the traditional start of the peak summer driving season.

The average national gasoline price rose to above $3.00 a gallon on Wednesday, the highest since October 2014, the American Automobile Association said. Nearly 60% of gas stations in metro Atlanta were without gasoline on Wednesday, tracking firm GasBuddy said. More than 70% of stations were out in metro Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, and Pensacola, Florida. Virginia and South Carolina also saw relatively high outages.

LONG LINES Stevenson Rosslow, 47, was filling up his Lexus with regular gas at a BP station in south Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

"This takes premium, but they're out," said Rosslow, the owner of the Wrecking Bar Brewpub in Atlanta's Reynoldstown neighborhood. "Even at that, the price jumped to what, $3.39?" The station Rosslow stopped at was the fourth he had tried. "I think we're having a problem here because of hoarding," he said.

The Colonial outage has led to fuel inventory drawdowns in areas of the East Coast, and consumers have been panic buying on the news, said Richard Joswick at S&P Global Platts. Four southeastern states - Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia - joined federal regulators in relaxing driver and fuel restrictions to speed deliveries of supplies. Georgia suspended sales tax on gasoline until Saturday.

The FBI has accused a shadowy criminal gang called DarkSide of the ransomware attack. DarkSide is believed to be based in Russia or Eastern Europe. Russia's embassy in the United States rejected speculation that Moscow was behind the attack. President Joe Biden on Monday said there was no evidence so far that Russia was responsible.

REFINERS, AIRLINES REACT It is unknown how much money the hackers are seeking, and Colonial has not commented on whether it would pay.

Gulf Coast refiners that move fuel to market on the Colonial Pipeline have cut processing. Total SE trimmed gasoline production at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, and Citgo Petroleum pared back at its Lake Charles, Louisiana, plant. Citgo said it was moving products from Lake Charles and "exploring alternate supply methods into other impacted markets." Marathon Petroleum, another large refiner, said it was "making adjustments" to operations.

Colonial also serves major U.S. airports, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the world's busiest by passenger traffic. Airlines with large operations out of the East Coast have been transporting fuel by truck or fueling planes at destinations rather than at East Coast origins. American Airlines has made changes to two long-haul flights out of Charlotte, North Carolina – one of its hub airports – through Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccination for journalists: Not enough vaccine stock, says Maha govt

The Maharashtra government said on Wednesday that journalists can be extended the facility of inoculation on priority only when the state gets a sufficient stock of vaccine doses.Earlier in the day, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis supported th...

U.S. airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflict

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines , and American Airlines have canceled flights from the United States to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday, according to data by flight tracker FlightAware.Spokespeople for United and Delta confirmed the can...

Uganda army to join Congo in offensive against Islamist rebels -Kinshasa gov't

The Ugandan and Congo armies are setting up an operations centre in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo for a joint offensive against Islamist rebels who have killed hundreds of people in the last year, Congos government said. On Sunda...

UK PM Johnson apologises 'unreservedly' for 1971 Belfast killings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday apologised unreservedly on behalf of the British government for the deaths of 10 innocent people killed in a 1971 incident in Belfast during a British Army operation.A judge-led inquiry on Tuesday f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021