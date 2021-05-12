Left Menu

Rajasthan: 70 pc new COVID-19 cases in Barmer being reported from villages

A many as 70 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan's Barmer district are being recorded from the villages, an official informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Barmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:23 IST
CMHO of Rajasthan's Barmer district BL Vishnoi. . Image Credit: ANI

A many as 70 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan's Barmer district are being recorded from the villages, an official informed on Wednesday. Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) of Rajasthan's Barmer district BL Vishnoi said that 70 per cent of the COVID-19 cases are being recorded from the villages here and around 2,000 villagers have been tested positive for COVID-19 across the district.

"The Medical team is conducting a survey in the nearby villages. They are identifying COVID positive cases and such patients are being home isolated," Vishnoi said. The CMHO further said that samples of the contacts of the COVID positive patients are also being collected in the villages.

"We have declared several villages as containment zones and micro-containment zones. Around 2,000 villagers have tested positive in a total of 27 villages of the Barmer district," he added. A villager said that the Central and the state government are working hard to curb the COVID-19 infection but people here still think of COVID as a joke.

"The plight of COVID-19 can be understood only by the people who lost their family members due to the infection. The administration is working hard but still, there are loopholes," the villager said. According to official data, there are over 2 lakhs of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan.

The cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan stands at 5,77,550 while the active cases in the state have mounted to 2,05,730, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

