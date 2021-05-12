Left Menu

'Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline' U.S. warns as shortages grow

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday warned Americans to not fill plastic bags with gasoline as fuel shortages worsened on the sixth day of a pipeline outage and consumers raced to secure supplies.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:46 IST
'Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline' U.S. warns as shortages grow
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday warned Americans to not fill plastic bags with gasoline as fuel shortages worsened on the sixth day of a pipeline outage and consumers raced to secure supplies. "Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline" the agency said on Twitter, followed by "Use only containers approved for fuel."

A ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline last week halted 2.5 million barrels per day of fuel shipments. On Wednesday, fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States, as gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities. The supply crunch and panic buying have brought long lines and high prices at the pump ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the end of this month, which traditionally marks the start of the peak summer driving season.

Getting consumers to think more carefully was an important theme for the agency, which also tweeted an acknowledgement that "when people get desperate they stop thinking clearly." The agency asked consumers to tell people using a container not meant for fuel: "please let them know it's dangerous." The agency stressed that it does not mean to talk down to consumers.

"Sometimes when we put out a safety message like this people use it as a way to look down on others. We ask that instead you use this as an opportunity to reflect on safety in your own life," it said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccination for journalists: Not enough vaccine stock, says Maha govt

The Maharashtra government said on Wednesday that journalists can be extended the facility of inoculation on priority only when the state gets a sufficient stock of vaccine doses.Earlier in the day, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis supported th...

U.S. airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflict

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines , and American Airlines have canceled flights from the United States to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday, according to data by flight tracker FlightAware.Spokespeople for United and Delta confirmed the can...

Uganda army to join Congo in offensive against Islamist rebels -Kinshasa gov't

The Ugandan and Congo armies are setting up an operations centre in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo for a joint offensive against Islamist rebels who have killed hundreds of people in the last year, Congos government said. On Sunda...

UK PM Johnson apologises 'unreservedly' for 1971 Belfast killings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday apologised unreservedly on behalf of the British government for the deaths of 10 innocent people killed in a 1971 incident in Belfast during a British Army operation.A judge-led inquiry on Tuesday f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021