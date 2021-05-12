Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:55 IST
NHRC to investigate woman farmer activist's gangrape and death
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decided to investigate the case of alleged rape and death of a woman activist from West Bengal, at Tikri border where the farmers protest is going on against Centre's three farm laws. The alleged incident happened at the Delhi-Haryana border but the farmer activist woman died in a hospital in the Jhajjar district of Haryana due to COVID-19 infection.

Seeking an urgent intervention and direction of the NHRC, human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy filed a petition before the NHRC, for "independent, impartial, and fair investigation and justice" in the matter, and "heavy compensation" for the woman's family members. Taking cognisance of the issue, the NHRC in its order stated, "instant complaint, from well known human rights activist, is regarding the allegation that one woman activist hailing from West Bengal who came to participate in farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border was allegedly gang-raped at the protest site."

In respect of that crime, an FIR was registered by the woman's father against six accused persons. NHRC said the woman died at a Jhajjar hospital, on April 30, after showing COVID-like symptoms. The NHRC said it has decided to probe the case after considering the averment made by Tripathy.

Tripathy had claimed that the incident happened due to the alleged inaction, negligence and failure on part of the police officials and health department of the Haryana government in providing adequate protection, healthcare and justice to the woman. "Her father is said to be running from the pillar to post for justice," Tripathy said.

The NHRC in its order also asked its own investigation wing to collect the facts of the matter, within two weeks, including the details of the ex-gratia to the next of the kith and kin of the victim, if any, by the state authorities under Victim Compensation Scheme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

