Two elephant carcasses found near Odisha's Similipal National Park

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Forest personnel in Odisha have come across carcasses of two elephants near the Similipal National Park, an official said on Wednesday.

While one carcass of an elephant calf aged between four and six months was found in Podadiha Range of Similipal National Park on Tuesday, the body of a 45-year-old female tusker was found at a nearby area on the same day, he said.

The patrolling team of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) sighted the carcasses, said Field Director M Jayayoganand.

The calf might have been abandoned by the herd of elephants due to some weakness or underlying disease, he said.

Post-mortem examination has been conducted and the carcass of the calf was incinerated under high flame, the official said, adding, the site will be sanitised.

Deputy Director of STR J D Pati said the female elephant had been keeping unwell for a few days. Her body was buried inside the sanctuary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

