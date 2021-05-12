Left Menu

Maha: Two female tiger cubs found dead in well

Updated: 12-05-2021 23:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two female tiger cubs were found dead in a well near Garada village in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, forest officials said.

A villager intimated the forest personnel about the cubs lying dead in the well in the morning hours, following which range forest officer Vivek Rajukar was informed, a release by the forest department said.

Both the cubs were female and they around two years old, it said.

The cubs were fished out from the well and post-mortem was conducted on them as per the laid down procedures.

The post-mortem revealed that the cubs died of drowning, the department said.

The forest has installed cameras in the area to identify the mother of the cubs.

