Colonial Pipeline to restart operations on Wednesday evening -Granholm

Colonial Pipeline will restart operations on Wednesday evening, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, after a cyber attack forced the company to shut down the nation's largest fuel pipeline for nearly a week.

"We just got off the phone with #ColonialPipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at ~5pm," Granholm wrote in a post on Twitter.

