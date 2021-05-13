Colonial Pipeline to restart operations on Wednesday evening -Granholm

Colonial Pipeline to restart operations on Wednesday evening -GranholmReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 02:50 IST
Colonial Pipeline will restart operations on Wednesday evening, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, after a cyber attack forced the company to shut down the nation's largest fuel pipeline for nearly a week.
"We just got off the phone with #ColonialPipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at ~5pm," Granholm wrote in a post on Twitter.
