BRIEF-Musk Says Tesla Has Suspended Vehicle Purchases Using Bitcoin

* MUSK SAYS TESLA HAS SUSPENDED VEHICLE PURCHASES USING BITCOIN

* MUSK SAYS TESLA WILL NOT BE SELLING ANY BITCOIN * MUSK SAYS "WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT RAPIDLY INCREASING USE OF FOSSIL FUELS FOR BITCOIN MINING AND TRANSACTIONS"

* MUSK SAYS "WE ARE ALSO LOOKING AT OTHER CRYPTOCURRENCIES THAT USE <1% OF BITCOIN'S ENERGY/TRANSACTION" * MUSK SAYS INTEND TO USE BITCOIN FOR TRANSACTIONS AS SOON AS MINING TRANSITIONS TO MORE SUSTAINABLE ENERGY Source: https://bit.ly/33EHwfO Further company coverage:

