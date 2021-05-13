Limetree Bay on St. Croix to temporarily suspend refinery production after fire

Limetree Bay on St. Croix to temporarily suspend refinery production after fireReuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 05:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 05:42 IST
The troubled Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix will temporarily suspend production activities until further notice, the company said on Wednesday.
The news follows an incident at a flare unit that released oil droplets on the community directly west of the plant.
