Left Menu

Limetree Bay on St. Croix to temporarily halt refinery production after fire

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 05:49 IST
Limetree Bay on St. Croix to temporarily halt refinery production after fire

The troubled Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix will temporarily suspend production activities until further notice after a flaring incident dropped oil on a nearby neighborhood, the company said on Wednesday.

The company urged residents in the nearby Enfield Green community not to consume the water following the incident. "Water distribution will be established for affected communities," the company said in a statement, adding that processing units will be brought to a "safe, stable condition."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India received USD83 billion in remittances in 2020: World Bank report

India received over USD83 billion in remittances in 2020, a drop of just 0.2 per cent from the previous year, despite a pandemic that devastated the world economy, according to a World Bank report.China, which received USD59.5 billion in re...

Australia in 'active talks' with Moderna to produce COVID-19 vaccines onshore

Australia is in active talks with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc to establish a domestic manufacturing facility for shots, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday, the day after securing 25 million doses from the company.Moderna on W...

BHP, Rio, Vale launch contest to cut haul truck emissions

The worlds top three iron ore miners on Thursday launched a competition to crowdsource efficient ways to deliver power to battery-electric haulage truck fleets as they strive to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Charge on Innovation Challen...

Hong Kong volunteers aid injured turtles after 'mercy release'

At a drainage pool near a popular hiking site in Hong Kongs rural Tai Po district, a group of volunteers armed with snorkels, nets and gloves wade through the muddy water to find dozens of turtles left there by residents.The red-eared slide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021