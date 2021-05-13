Left Menu

U.S. Dept of Homeland Security grants Jones Act waiver to company

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 10:08 IST
U.S. Dept of Homeland Security grants Jones Act waiver to company
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has approved a Jones Act waiver request to an individual company in response to Eastern Seaboard oil supply constraints, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

"This waiver will help provide for the transport of oil products between the Gulf Coast and East Coast ports to ease oil supply constraints as a result of the interruptions in the operations of the Colonial Pipeline," Mayorkas said without naming the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pink-coloured sports beverages can boost exercise performance: Study

Want to run faster Chug a pink-coloured drink to boost your exercise performance A new study has found that pink-coloured sports beverages can boost performance by 4.4 per cent over clear fluids. The study, published in the journal Frontier...

50 employees Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive; Joint MD's tweet draws bouquets and brickbats

Hyderabad, May 13 PTI Bharat Biotechs Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ellas tweet saying 50 of their employees tested positive for COVID received bouquets and brickbats from netizens with some saying Covaxin was saving lives while a few qu...

Maha: Dharashiv Sugar Factory starts oxygen production

The Dharashiv Sugar Factory has started producing medical oxygen at its plant here in Maharashtra in view of the high demand for life-saving gas for COVID-19 patients, a senior official from the unit said.After making certain changes in the...

Infra major KEC wins new orders of Rs 1,514 crore

Infrastructure major KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,514 crore across various businesses. The power transmission and distribution business got projects worth Rs 326 crore in India and the Americas.The civil construction bus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021